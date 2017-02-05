The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

India, All India

Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 5, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2017, 5:10 am IST

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen has confirmed that the slain militants were its senior local commanders.

Commandos of Army and special operation group of J&K police take positions during an encounter at Sopore in north Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
 Commandos of Army and special operation group of J&K police take positions during an encounter at Sopore in north Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The security forces on Saturday shot dead two top Kashmiri militants while they were trying to enter politically-sensitive Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir’s north-western Baramulla district “to carry out a major terrorist act”, the officials claimed. Two police officials were injured in initial response from the duo during the encounter.

Though the police has yet to identify the duo, the local sources said the slain men were two senior commanders of indigenous outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen — Azaharuddin alias Ghazi Umar and Sajad Ahmed alias Babar. The officials said that the police had information about the militants travelling in a car on the highway in the Sheer Amargarh area to relocate to Sopore.

Confirming it, a statement issued by the police said that the members of its counter-insurgency special operations group (SOG), along with other security forces, “thwarted a major terrorist action” by killing the militant duo. 

“Information was received that militants were travelling in a vehicle and were planning some terrorist action in Sopore area. The police and security forces immediately swung into action and intercepted them near Amargarh Sopore,” it said. The statement claimed that while being challenged the militants lobbed a grenade and fired upon police party, injuring SP (operations) Baramulla Shafqat Hussain and sub-inspector Mohammad Murtaza.

“In the retaliatory action two militants were killed,” it said, adding that two AK series rifles, one pistol, four hand grenades and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. 

The Hizb has, meanwhile, confirmed that the slain militants were its senior local commander who had been affiliated with the outfit “for quite some time”. 

It said Azaharuddin alias Ghazi Umar was a lecturer by profession who had abdicated the government service to join the outfit. The Hizb claimed that it was a “fierce encounter’ in which “many Indian troopers were seriously wounded”. The Hizb admitted the killing of the militants was “a big loss” to it and “freedom movement”. “But the struggle against India will continue till taken to its logical conclusion,” said the outfit’s ‘Deputy Chief Commander’ Saifullah Khalid and ‘Field Operational Commander’ Mehmood Ghaznavi in a joint statement to local news agency CNS. 

Tags: hizb-ul-mujahideen, security forces, kashmiri militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple sued for forcing users to upgrade to iOS 7

2

China: 14-year-old girl thrown off joyride, dies

3

US: Twitter goes to war over Trump’s ‘dress like women’ remark

4

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

5

'Got to watch what I say, I’m here on a Visa': Priyanka takes dig at Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham