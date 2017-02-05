The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

India, All India

If you don't vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC

PTI
Published : Feb 5, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2017, 1:17 pm IST

The observation came when an activist, who blamed the govt for inactivity over encroachments, candidly admitted that he had never voted.

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: file)
 Supreme Court of India. (Photo: file)

New Delhi: If you don't vote, then you have "no right" to question or blame the government, the Supreme Court observed on Saturday.

The candid admission of an activist seeking a blanket order to remove encroachments in the country and saying he has never cast his vote, did not go down well with the apex court leading it to make the observation.

Observing that the court cannot pass a sweeping order on encroachments in a matter involving all states, the bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said "One can't blame the government for everything. If a person does not cast his vote, then he has no right to question the government."

The bench, which also comprised Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud, said it was not possible for it to look into encroachments sitting in Delhi and asked the petitioner to approach different High Courts wherever he saw such encroachments on roads or pavements.

The hard-hitting observation came when Dhanesh Ieshdhan, appearing in person for Delhi-based NGO 'Voice of India', said the governments do not do anything to remove encroachments and kept on insisting for a blanket order to remove them from across the country.

The bench asked Ieshdhan whether he has voted or not. "To be honest, I have never voted in my life," Ieshdhan said candidly.

This irked the bench which said, "If you have not voted, then you have no right to question or blame the government".

"We do not have so much power to order a clean sweep of encroachments. If we pass any order, then contempt cases and other petitions will pile up. It's not possible," the bench said after the petitioner kept on seeking a blanket order.

"If you do not move High Courts, we will feel that you are here for publicity," the bench said and noted in the order that an open-ended direction to remove encroachments will not serve any purpose.

It granted liberty to the NGO to seek remedy state-wise before the High Courts.

On August 26 last year, the apex court, while hearing the plea, had said it cannot order the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in the country and cannot do several things it wanted to due to its "limited capacity".

"Do you think with our directions, everything will be done? Do you (petitioner) think we will pass an order that there will be no corruption in the country and all corruption will go? Should we pass an order that there will be 'Ram Rajya' in the country? It cannot be like this," the apex court had then observed.

The NGO had said that in 2014, the apex court had asked concerned authorities to deal with the issue raised it its plea.

Tags: supreme court, chief justice j s khehar, voice of india

MOST POPULAR

1

World's tiniest hammer may help understand brain injuries

2

India's mobile gaming market to cross $400mn by 2022: Report

3

Facebook use may harm your mental, physical health: study

4

Diagnosed with cancer, woman names her tumour after Donald Trump

5

Indian teen cracks code, makes saltwater drinkable for cheap

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham