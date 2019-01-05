The Asian Age | News

'You will get beaten up. You'll be finished': AP CM after BJP leaders block convoy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 5, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2019, 2:08 pm IST

BJP leaders, including some corporators, raised slogans against the chief minister saying 'CM go back'.

Naidu was in East Godavari district for the 'Janmabhoomi maa vooru' event in Kakinada. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vented his anger at a group of BJP workers after they blocked his convoy to protest his comments against PM Modi.

"You will get beaten up. Don't invite unnecessary trouble. You will be finished. Do you support the injustice meted out to AP? If you go on the streets, people will teach you a lesson," Naidu said.

Naidu was in East Godavari district for the 'Janmabhoomi maa vooru' event in Kakinada.

Andra Pradesh Chief Minister has been constantly criticising PM Modi and the BJP and accusing them of betraying the people by not granting special status to the state.

