Amid Sabarimala flare-up, bombs thrown at Left leaders' homes in Kerala

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2019, 10:25 am IST

Kerala has been marred with violence since afternoon of Jan 2, after two middle-aged women managed to enter Sabarimala temple.

 Pathanamthitta has witnessed widespread violence over the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: AFP)

Thiruvananthapuram: Violence erupted across Kerala on Friday after bombs were thrown at CPI(M) leader and Thalassery lawmaker AN Shamseer's house, among other places.

Unidentified people on a bike threw a bomb at AN Shamseer's house at Madapeedikayil near Thalassery in northern Kerala, at around 10.15 pm, police told news agency PTI.

The attack happened when the Left leader was attending a peace meeting organised at Thalassery, after widespread violence hit the Kerala following a 'hartal' by right-wing groups over the entry of women in Sabarimala. "This was an RSS conspiracy to instigate violence in the state. They intend to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state," the leader said.

CPI(M) leader and former Kannur district secretary of CPI(M) P Sasi's house in Thalassery was also attacked.

In another development, prohibitory orders have been issued at Pandalam, Adoor and Kodumon police station areas in Pathanamthitta district for seven days. Two shops and the house of a CPI(M) local leader were also attacked on Friday. Seven people were injured.

Pathanamthitta has witnessed widespread violence over the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple.

Kerala has been marred with violence since the afternoon of January 2, after two middle-aged women managed to enter Sabarimala temple.

The southern state has been witnessing massive protests from the right-wing organisations since the Left-led state government decided to implement the September 28 order of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter the centuries-old temple.

Tags: sabarimala temple, cpi(m), supreme court, lord ayyappa temple, sabarimala protests
Location: India, Kerala

