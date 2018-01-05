The Asian Age | News

Venkaiah Naidu asks Rajya Sabha MPs to act responsibly

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 5, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 6:31 am IST

Mr Naidu’s remarks to the MPs came in the backdrop of disruptions which the House had been witnessing over various issues.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)
 Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged members to act responsibly to ensure smooth proceedings in the Upper House and assured them that whatever decision he takes would be to enhance the image of the House. Mr Naidu’s remarks to the MPs came in the backdrop of disruptions which the House had been witnessing over various issues.

During a meeting with members of various parties on functioning of the House, the triple talaq bill was also discussed and the Chairman asked both the Opposition and the treasury benches to sort out the issue between them, sources said.

Mr Naidu asked the parties to introspect if it is appropriate to cause frequent disruptions and adjournments of the House in order to press their political agenda.

Sources disclosed some members complained that smaller parties are deprived of their chance to raise matters of pu-blic importance in the RS as the main parties try to push their agenda and cause disruption.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, rajya sabha

