Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as CJI

President Pranab Mukherjee greets Justice J.S. Khehar after he took oath as the new Chief Justice of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: The senior most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, was on Wednesday sworn-in as the 44th Chief Justice of India by President Pranab Mukherjee at a brief function held at Rashtrapathi Bhavan. He is the first judge from the Sikh community to become the CJI.

He succeeds Justice T.S. Thakur, who demitted office on Tuesday. Among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice- president Hamid Ansari; several former CJIs including Justice R.M. Lodha; retired Supreme Court and high court judges; Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, MPs and senior BJP leader L.K. Advani.