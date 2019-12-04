Union Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation for another 10 years

The reservation for these categories in the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies for another 10 years, highly placed sources said.

The reservation for these categories in the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020. The government would bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said. While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature was carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories was decided by respective state governments, a senior functionary explained.