Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:14 AM IST

India, All India

TN techie helped Nasa find Vikram on moon

THE ASIAN AGE. | YAMUNA R
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 1:31 am IST

Chennai techie Shanmuga Subramanian helped Nasa to identify the crash site of the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2.

Cennai-based techie Shanmuga Subramanian. (Photo: PTI)
 Cennai-based techie Shanmuga Subramanian. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Chennai techie Shanmuga Subramanian helped Nasa to identify the crash site of the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface just when the space science community was getting desperate over not being able to decipher the disappearance of the lander on September 7 when it was supposed to do a soft touchdown on the moon.

The 33-year-old engineer posted on Twitter that Nasa has credited him with finding the Vikram debris on the lunar surface as his conclusions from Nasa images helped the US space agency to spot the exact location of the lander that reportedly broke into several pieces on crashlanding.

The IT professional went through Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) images “pixel by pixel” to identity a single bright pixel from its mosaic taken on November 11, and emailed his conclusion to both Nasa and Isro. While the US space agency responded, though a bit late, and apologised for the delay, there was silence from Isro.

“I had gone through the LROC images pixel by pixel and found some minute variations at a spot on the lunar surface between the image of December 2017 and the one taken on September 7, when Vikram was supposed to land. I sent my findings to Nasa and what they did was to closely search the lunar surface based on the location I gave and pick up the location of the larger debris”, Mr Subramanian told this newspaper, amid a stream of media interviews at his Besant Nagar apartment.

From the two LROC images, Mr Subramanian could point out to Nasa that the 2017 image had no white dot whereas the September 2019 image had it at that spot, that could only mean it was the Vikram lander, which could only be visible as a dot because it was 1.25m per pixel. “I saw the Internet landing location. From the Vikram lander’s last known location, I knew it must be somewhere around that. I searched the 2x2 km sq area pixel by pixel — one pixel is around 1.25m or something like that. Since the lander was so small, I had to search each and every pixel. I was able to find something out of ordinary over there and I sent out a mail to Nasa”, the proud “space scientist” added.

While the nation plunged into sadness after the much-anticipated moon mission failed, Isro explained that contact with the Vikram lander could have been lost due to “hard-braking” in the final phase of its descent. The American space agency, which had been closely following the mission, as well as several international agencies, collaborated in the Isro search for clues on the lander’s whereabouts. Nothing much happened, until Mr Subramanian’s email landed at the two space agencies. “I feel happy I could find the debris. I had worked for close to seven hours every day for a week, going through the LROC images from Nasa. It was worth it”, Mr Subramanian added.

Tags: vikram lander, shanmuga subramanian

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Modi 2.0: Paving the path for a New India

Indian Navy personnel display their skills during a rehearsal for Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Operation Talwar: How the Navy silently contributed to Kargil win

The only measure undertaken by the MP government to mitigate the environmental problems was the compilation of around 337 metric tons of chemical waste of the factory and their storage in a godown at the disaster site.

Bhopal still awaits toxic junk disposal 35 yrs after tragedy

(Photo: Pixabay)

Tajik envoy seeks to boost ties with India

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham