Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

India, All India

‘Phew. At last...’: Karti tweets after top court grants bail to P Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 11:40 am IST

Congress also hailed the verdict and said 'truth finally prevails' though Tharoor rued delay in granting bail.

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti. (Photo: File)
 “Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minutes after the Supreme Court granted bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, his son Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to express relief.

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti.

The Congress also hailed the verdict, saying “Truth finally prevails” though party leader Shashi Tharoor rued the delay in granting bail. “But justice delayed is justice denied. This should have been granted much earlier. Nothing is different from three months ago,” he said.

A top court bench of justices R Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy granted P Chidambaram bail and said he has to cooperate with the investigation and cannot leave country without permission by special judge. The bench also said a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh has to be executed with two sureties.

Read | After 105 days in custody, SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX media case

On August 21, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram in the INX Media case from his house in Delhi’s Jor Bagh. Initially, he was in police custody and was later sent to Tihar Jail.

Tags: p chidambaram, tihar jail, supreme court, ed, cbi, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

As per preliminary information, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, he said. (Representational Image)

5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 hurt after colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh

Classic case of Congress ‘celebrating corruption’: BJP on Chidambaram's bail

(Photo: PTI)

Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment bill, to be taken up in Parl next week

The government would bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said. (Representational Image)

Union Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation for another 10 years

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

2

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

3

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

4

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

5

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham