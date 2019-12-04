Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:57 PM IST

Hyderabad rape and murder: T'gana HC to hear case in fast-track court

Published : Dec 4, 2019
A Special Court will be set up at Mahabubnagar District Court to hear the case.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has approved a fast-track court to put to trial the four accused in the Telangana rape and murder case of the 26-year-old-vet which sparked nationwide protests in the past week, NDTV reported.

A Special Court will be set up at Mahabubnagar District Court to hear the case, news agency ANI reported.

The four accused charged with murder and rape of a Hyderabad veterinarian were taken into a 10-day-custody by the Telangana police earlier this week.

