Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:14 AM IST

India, All India

Cabinet may clear CAB tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 1:28 am IST

High drama as N-E groups meet Shah; bill likely in Lok Sabha on Dec. 10.

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: While the whole of the Northeast is up in arms over the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), the Centre, which was keen to bring the contentious law for clearance at the Union Cabinet meeting scheduled Wednesday, may now hold another meeting the next day — Thursday, December 5 — to get the legislation cleared.

The change in plan had to be made after home minister Amit Shah’s meeting with the chief ministers of all northeastern states and other civil rights groups, which had begun on Tuesday evening, and is likely to continue till the early hours Wednesday. High drama and tense scenes were seen at the meeting, which at the time of reporting, was going on at Assam Bhavan in New Delhi. Apparently, all northeastern states have threatened to stall the bill if there is no unanimity on its contentious aspects, sources said. Highly-placed sources said the Centre may introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha on December 10. The government was earlier planning to bring the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources in the know said that with Mr Shah holding discussions with political leaders, students’ groups and civil society members from the Northeast over the past few days, including Tuesday’s meeting, there
is a strong likelihood that the bill (against which people are up in arms in several northeastern states and to which even the West Bengal government has clearly affirmed its opposition) could now be cleared at the second Union Cabinet meeting on December 5.

The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha’s nod, but could not pass muster the numbers in the Rajya Sabha, owing to vehement protests in the Northeast.

The bill had lapsed after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Under the previous bill, those who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 will benefit from the proposed legislation after it is notified. The fresh bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and

Afghanistan even if they don’t have proper papers.

At Tuesday’s meeting, that was attended among others by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Mr Shah was apprised by the groups, including the influential All Assam Students Union, of their concerns on the bill and how the proposed legislation could affect the indigenous people of the Northeast, sources said.

Last week, the home minister had assured a group of leaders and chief ministers from the Northeast that states like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland, which are protected by the Inner Line Permit (ILP), would be shielded from the impact of the proposed legislation.

In other words, those non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who don’t have valid documents, and who take up Indian
citizenship under the new legislation, will not be allowed to settle in these areas and states.

A large section of people and a few organisations in the Northeast have opposed the bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the 1985 Assam Accord, that fixed March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for the deportation of all illegal immigrants, irrespective of religion.

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, amit shah

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Modi 2.0: Paving the path for a New India

Indian Navy personnel display their skills during a rehearsal for Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Operation Talwar: How the Navy silently contributed to Kargil win

The only measure undertaken by the MP government to mitigate the environmental problems was the compilation of around 337 metric tons of chemical waste of the factory and their storage in a godown at the disaster site.

Bhopal still awaits toxic junk disposal 35 yrs after tragedy

(Photo: Pixabay)

Tajik envoy seeks to boost ties with India

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham