Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment bill, to be taken up in Parl next week

Bill seeks to amend Citizenship Act in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.

New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Bill was cleared in a key cabinet meeting on Wednesday and will be taken up in the Parliament next week, sources said.

The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.