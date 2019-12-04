Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

Amid tussle on Gandhis, SPG Bill gets RS approval

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 1:25 am IST

The bill had already been passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the law governing the elite Special Protection Group. The bill had already been passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

The passage of the amendments to the SPG Act will pave the way for only the Prime Minister and his “immediate family residing with him at his official residence”, as well as any former Prime Minister and members of his immediate family “residing with him at the residence allotted to him for a period of five years, from the date he ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister,” to be given SPG cover. The Congress has been claiming that SPG Act has been amended only because of political vendetta.

Home minister Amit Shah, rejecting the Opposition’s claim, said the government was concerned about security of all 130 crore Indians and not just the Gandhi family. Participating in the debate over the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Congress MP Vivek Tankha said everyone wants the Gandhi family to be protected and there should not be “a party politics” on it.

“What kind of democracy it is? You are putting the Opposition under threat,” said Mr Tankha, reminding the House about the fateful incidents in which Indira Ganhi and Rajiv Gandhi were killed. BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar, who himself was a SPG protectee for 11 years, being the son for former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, said there was no need for such a cover for the family of ex-Prime Ministers.

“We are spending money on this, which is not needed,” he said, adding that all previous amendments extending SPG security to former PMs’ family, were wrong.

However, he suggested former PMs and their families should be protected by raising another force.

Addressing the alleged security breach that happened at Priyanka Gandhi’s official residence in November, the home minister said that the breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s residence was coincidental. He said that the security was informed that Rahul Gandhi was due to arrive at his sister’s house in a black SUV. At the exact time that Rahul Gandhi was expected, a black SUV owned by Congress worker Sharda Tyagi arrived there.

He further added, “If they were seriously concerned about Priyanka Gandhi’s security, they could have written a confidential letter to me or to D-G CRPF or the security in charge, instead of raising the issue here or going to the press”.

Mr Shah further said that three officials have been suspended and an inquiry will be conducted by an I-G rank officer of the CRPF. The Congress, which criticised the amendment, walked out of Rajya Sabha, saying it is dissatisfied with the home minister’s reply on amendment to the SPG Act.

Tags: special protection group, spg bill

Latest From India

Indian Navy personnel display their skills during a rehearsal for Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Operation Talwar: How the Navy silently contributed to Kargil win

The only measure undertaken by the MP government to mitigate the environmental problems was the compilation of around 337 metric tons of chemical waste of the factory and their storage in a godown at the disaster site.

Bhopal still awaits toxic junk disposal 35 yrs after tragedy

(Photo: Pixabay)

Tajik envoy seeks to boost ties with India

The revelation comes close on the heels of reports of a PLA research vessel forced by the Indian Navy to return from the exclusive economic zone off Andaman & Nicobar Islands recently. (Photo: Representational Image)

Chinese Navy presence grows in Indian Ocean

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham