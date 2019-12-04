Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

India, All India

Absence of ‘mutually agreed LAC’ led to Chinese incursion: Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 2:10 pm IST

Singh said, 'Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there.'

In his reply, the Defence Minister said that the government was developing infrastructure in areas bordering China to ensure India's sovereignty. (Photo: File)
 In his reply, the Defence Minister said that the government was developing infrastructure in areas bordering China to ensure India's sovereignty. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told Lok Sabha that Chinese soldiers sometimes intrude into Indian territory due to absence of a "mutually agreed Line of Actual Control" (LAC) between the two countries.

"There is no mutually agreed LAC between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it," Singh said while replying to a question on incidents of Chinese incursion by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

He said, "Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there."

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked, "China has started sending ships up to Andaman & Nicobar. We show aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced and soft towards China?"

In his reply, the Defence Minister said that the government was developing infrastructure in areas bordering China to ensure India's sovereignty.

"India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and airfields on the China border to ensure the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country," he said, assuring that security forces are fully capable of securing the borders.

He said, "I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it."

Singh told Lok Sabha that the defence forces were fully alert and capable of dealing with any challenge to security of the country and there was no need of worry.

He was responding to concerns expressed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during zero hour who said India adopts a tough stance against Pakistan for its inimical acts but was relatively soft towards China.

Singh said border infrastructure was being boosted.

"The infrastructure on India-China border, such as roads, tunnels, airfields and railway lines, is being developed so that the country's unity and integrity are ensured fully. The work is being done at a fast pace," he said.

The minister, who faced interruptions from Congress members, said the two armies have mechanisms in place to prevent escalation in such situations and these include flag meetings and hotline.

Singh said the government was fully alert to the security needs of the country, conducts reviews from time to time and takes requisite steps.

"There is no need to feel concerned about the country's security. There is no need to worry about border security of the country," he said.

Tags: rajnath singh, lok sabha, adhir ranjan chowdhury, indian army, chinese army
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The woman veterinarian was allegedly gangraped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in the outskirts of Shadnagar town in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27. (Photo: File)

‘Culprits should be hanged, waiting for that day,’ says Hyderabad vet’s father

As per preliminary information, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, he said. (Representational Image)

5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 hurt after colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh

Classic case of Congress ‘celebrating corruption’: BJP on Chidambaram's bail

(Photo: PTI)

Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment bill, to be taken up in Parl next week

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

2

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

3

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

4

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

5

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham