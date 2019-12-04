Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

'106-day incarceration was vengeful, vindictive': Rahul after Chidambaram gets bail

Published : Dec 4, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 3:26 pm IST

 'Mr P Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial,' Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to the former finance minister in the INX-Media money laundering case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to Chidambaram.

The 74-year-old Congress leader has been in custody since August 21, when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

"Mr P Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

