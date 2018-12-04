The Asian Age | News

Video: Congress councillor slams BJP MP for calling Rahul Gandhi 'pappu'

Published : Dec 4, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2018, 9:40 am IST

The councillor, however, clarified that the BJP leader 'later apologised before leaving the place.'

In an amateur video, which went viral, Sita Damor, the Banswara councillor from the Congress, can be heard shouting at BJP MP Devajibhai, asking him to apologise for his remark. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 In an amateur video, which went viral, Sita Damor, the Banswara councillor from the Congress, can be heard shouting at BJP MP Devajibhai, asking him to apologise for his remark. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Banswara (Rajasthan): A Congress councillor in Rajasthan got into a heated argument with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP on Sunday after he allegedly referred to Rahul Gandhi as ‘pappu’ (colloquial Hindi word for dumb kid).

Sita Damor, the Banswara councillor from the Congress party, confronted BJP MP Devajibhai publicly after he reportedly called the Congress party president 'pappu’ during a public interaction at a locality in Rajasthan's Banswara.

In an amateur video, which went viral, Damor can be heard shouting at Devajibhai, asking him to apologise for his remark.

 

 

Speaking about the confrontation, Damor said, "There was a political meeting going on and I was also in the locality. There was a BJP MP who said 'pappu ko bulao, pappu gaddhe bharega' (call Pappu, he will fill up the potholes)."

The councillor, however, clarified that the BJP leader "later apologised before leaving the place."

This is not the first time when the Congress president has been called a name. In December last year, a BJP leader and then Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Brijmohan referred to him as ‘pappu’, adding that the Congress leader would take time to be upgraded.

In June 2017, Rahul Gandhi's own party's district president of Meerut, Vinay Pradhan, was sacked from all posts for addressing him, then the party's vice-president as ‘pappu’ on a party's local WhatsApp group.

"You may call me ‘pappu’, but I don't hate you," Rahul Gandhi had said during the no-confidence motion debate in the Parliament in July, looking directly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then walking across the benches to hug him.

