The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 04, 2018 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

India, All India

Vajpayee said Kashmir issue would've resolved if BJP won 2004 polls: Imran Khan

PTI
Published : Dec 4, 2018, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2018, 11:24 am IST

Imran Khan said unless there was a dialogue, various options on resolution of Kashmir cannot be discussed.

Ruling out the possibility of any war with India, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said two nuclear armed countries would not fight because 'there are always unintended consequences'. (Photo: File | AP)
 Ruling out the possibility of any war with India, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said two nuclear armed countries would not fight because 'there are always unintended consequences'. (Photo: File | AP)

Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said war is not a solution to the Kashmir issue, which can be resolved through talks.

In an interview to a group of television journalists in Islamabad, Imran Khan said unless there was a dialogue, various options on resolution of Kashmir cannot be discussed.

When asked about the formula to resolve the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan Prime Minister said there were two or three solutions, which have been in discussions.

He, however, refused to share more details, saying it was "too early to talk about them".

Imran Khan claimed he was informed by late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former foreign minister Natwar Singh during a conference that Kashmir would have been resolved if the BJP had not lost the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

"It shows that there is a solution of Kashmir and both countries were close to resolve it," the Pakistani prime minister insisted.

Ruling out the possibility of any war with India, he said two nuclear armed countries would not fight because "there are always unintended consequences".

Asserting that Pakistan was serious to develop peaceful ties with all its neighbours, Imran Khan claimed India was not ready to hold talks with the country due to the upcoming general elections.

Replying to a query on his views on the military's role in shaping of foreign policy in every country, including the US, he said, "Advice from the establishment is taken in those issues where security situation is involved."

Imran Khan said the Pakistan army and his government "are on the same page" and his decisions are "backed" by the military.

Tags: imran khan, india-pakistan ties, atal bihari vajpayee, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

2

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

3

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

4

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

5

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham