Schools, colleges shut in Mumbai tomorrow as Cyclone Ockhi nears coast

Published : Dec 4, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
All emergency numbers have been updated and an emergency cell has been opened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan.

 "Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone Ockhi has changed its path in the afternoon today. In the next 24 hours heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in both the state," reported IMD. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Mumbai: Precautionary holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Mumbai and adjoining districts on Tuesday due to 'serious weather predictions' in view of Cyclone Ockhi, Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said on Monday.

Schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts will be closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai observatory issued a rain and thundershower warning for the city and suburbs beginning Monday night owing to the cyclonic storm Ockhi.

"Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone Ockhi has changed its path in the afternoon today. In the next 24 hours heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in both the state," reported IMD.

Break-down equipment such as Accident Relief Train, Accident Relief medical van, Road ART have been kept in readiness for any eventuality, the Central Railway Mumbai Division informed.

All emergency numbers have been updated. An Emergency cell has been opened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan.

More than 250 railway police force and Maharashtra State Security Force personnel have been deployed on crowd management and other related activities at stations.

The disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued advisory against visiting beaches in view of high tide alert issued for Monday night and Tuesday morning due to Cyclone Ockhi.

Cyclone Ockhi over east central Arabian sea moved further northwards with speed of 13 kmph on Monday, the MeT department informed. 

It is likely to move North-North Eastward and weaken gradually. It will cross coasts of south Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra near Surat as a deep depression by midnight of Dec 5, it added.

National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday reviewed relief and rescue operations in states and Union Territories affected by Cyclone Ockhi. The Committee also took stock of preparedness activities in Maharashtra and Gujarat which are likely to be impacted by the cyclone.

NCMC also took note of another depression being formed in South East Bay of Bengal adjoining South Andaman Sea and reviewed preparedness activities undertaken by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.  Necessary advisories have been issued to fishermen and others.

Tags: mumbai rains, cyclone ockhi, red alert in mumbai and gujarat, schools and colleges shut, vinod tawde, indian meteorological department, accident relief train, maharashtra state security force, bmc, national crisis management committee
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

