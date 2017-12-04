Kerala 'love jihad': NIA quizzes Hadiya's husband after SC gives nod for probe

NIA sources said the probe team 're-examined' Jahan on Monday for clarifying certain facts from his earlier statement.

Hadiya was placed under her parents' custody since her marriage was annulled in December 2016 by the Kerala High Court. (Photo: File)

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned Shafin Jahan, days after the Supreme Court gave its nod to it to continue its probe into his marriage with Hadiya, a Kerala woman at the centre of an alleged love-jihad case.

Jahan was questioned a week after the Apex Court gave its nod to carry on investigation into the conversion of Hadiya and her marriage with him.

NIA sources said the probe team "re-examined" Jahan on Monday for clarifying certain facts from his earlier statement.

They, however, did not elaborate as the matter is sub-judice.

The NIA had earlier investigated Jahan and submitted its statement before the Supreme Court.

The marriage of the couple was annulled by the Kerala High Court in December 2016 after her father alleged that his daughter was being indoctrinated and may be taken ISIS territories in Iraq and Syria by extremist Islamic outfits.

"We make it clear that the NIA investigation shall continue in accordance with law," the Supreme Court had said last week while allowing the 24-year-old woman to resume her studies at the homoeopathic college in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

She was placed under her parents' custody since her marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court.