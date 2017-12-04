Differently-abled must be treated with empathy: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu also called upon banks and financial institutions to provide loans to them in an easy and simplified process.

Guwahati: Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu who here on Sunday launched a scheme for differently abled people, called for an inclusive society with no discrimination against differently abled people.

Launching the scheme—- Deen Dayal Divyangajan Sahajya Scheme on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Mr Naidu said, “We should treat differently abled people with empathy, not sympathy.”

Under the scheme every differently abled person in the state would be entitled to a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 for their treatment.

The vice-president said, “It is necessary that there is a change in the thought process as just making laws will not help in improving the situation for the differently abled.”

Mr Naidu also lauded the Assam government for introducing the Pranam Act that entails all government employees to make contributions from their salaries for the elderly and differently abled family members.

He asked the authorities to make public places accessible to them so that they are not deprived of any opportunities.

“Accessibility should be made mandatory and the entire society should encourage and help them in all possible manners. The state government should ensure that all beneficiaries get their dues under the various schemes introduced for them,” he said.

He also called upon banks and financial institutions to provide loans to them in an easy and simplified process.

“Post demonetisation, banks have a lot of money. The government has also introduced schemes for the differently abled people. It should be ensured that the beneficiaries get to avail of both to lead a life of dignity”, Mr Naidu said.

While referring the census of 2011, he said that India is home to 2.21 per cent of the total 15 per cent of differently abled population across the globe.

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Social Welfare Minister Naba Kumar Doley were also present there on this occasion.