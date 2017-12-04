The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 04, 2017 | Last Update : 07:40 AM IST

India, All India

33 yrs on, Bhopal tragedy survivors may never get justice

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 6:14 am IST

Survivors have refused to give up even 33 years after the disaster.

Survivors of the Bhopal Gas tragedy (Photo: PTI/File)
 Survivors of the Bhopal Gas tragedy (Photo: PTI/File)

Bhopal: The hope of survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, billed as the world’s worst industrial disaster that claimed lives of more than 15,000 people and maimed nearly six lakh others, getting justice has dimmed further following the recent merger of Dow Chemical with DuPont, experts apprehended.

However, the survivors have refused to give up even 33 years after the “man-made” disaster, and vowed to continue their battle for justice. “Around 5000 survivors suffering from various illnesses such as cancer, respiratory problems and deformities following their exposure to the toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the former pesticide factory of the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, will make a representations to the supreme court appealing for speedy disposal of the case pertaining to the matter to give them justice”, Bhopal Gas Peedit Sangarsh Samiti (BGPSS) president Abdul Jabbar, who is one of the survivors of the tragedy, told this newspaper on Sunday.

The matter relating to compensation the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy has been pending before the supreme court for the past 12 years.

Mr Jabbar said the recent development of merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont had not come as a surprise for them since “This is the way the corporate work to get rid of their liabilities.”

In September this year, the Dow Chemical and DuPont completed the planned $130 billion merger to form DowDuPont.

The UN’s special rapporteur on hazardous substance and wastes Bastuk Tuncak has expressed apprehensions that the development might erase any remaining possibility of the victims of the Bhopal disaster seeing an “effective remedy”.

Dow Chemical had already disowned liabilities of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) after taking over the latter in 2000.

The UCC had paid $470 million dollar as compensation under an agreement settled between the government of India and the company after the tragedy. But, later the Centre had contested the compensation amount describing it meager.

Under the settlement agreement between the UCC and the government of India, the count of deaths and injured persons had been pegged at 3,000 and 1,02,000 respectively whereas the Bhopal claim court had estimated that 15,274 people were killed and 5,74,000 others injured in the tragedy.

Tags: bhopal gas tragedy, union carbide india limited, methyl isocyanate
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Three of our players vomited in change room: Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

2

'Not my year': Ed Sheeran unaffacted by snub at Grammy's

3

Mumbai gets its ‘Sunday-cycle track’ from Nariman Point to Worli Sealink

4

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

5

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham