Farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab, air quality index remains severe

Air Quality Index (AQI) is severe and a layer of smog has covered the area in the national capital and its neighbouring state.

The district administration in Haryana on November 2 had also penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500. (Photo: ANI)

Ludhiana: Farmers in Ludhiana continues to burn stubble in Kot Mana village near Sidhwabet Ludhiana.

On November 3, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the action has been initiated against as many as 2,923 farmers so far in the 20,729 cases of stubble burning reported till November 1, in the state.

The district administration in Haryana on November 2 had also penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500.

To combat the menace of air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi has implemented the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019. He has repeatedly said that the smog from the nearby states caused by the burning of crop residue is the major cause of pollution in the region.

On Sunday, he also sought the Central government's assistance to combat air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is severe and a layer of smog has covered the area in the national capital and its neighbouring state.