The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:31 PM IST

India, All India

Uttarakhand BJP leader sacked after woman party worker accuses him of sex harassment

ANI
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2018, 5:04 pm IST

Woman alleged Kumar assaulted her at the party's headquarters, sent derogatory messages and cheated her promising he would give her a job.

Sanjay Kumar had been holding the post in BJP's Uttarakhand unit for the last seven years. (Photo: Facebook)
 Sanjay Kumar had been holding the post in BJP's Uttarakhand unit for the last seven years. (Photo: Facebook)

Dehradun: The BJP on Sunday sacked its Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumar after a woman party worker accused him of sexual harassment. Kumar had been a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) campaigner before he took charge of the BJP's post in the hill state.

He had been holding the post for the last seven years before he was sacked by the ruling party over sex harassment allegations.

The woman alleged Kumar assaulted her at the party's headquarters, sent derogatory messages and cheated her promising he would give her a job.

Several women across all fields have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, especially in the workplace, after the #MeToo movement started gaining traction in India.

Last month, the chief of Congress-affiliated NSUI, Fairoz Khan, stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accepted his resignation, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Tags: bjp, sanjay kumar, #metoo, #metoo india, sexual harassment
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

MOST POPULAR

1

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

2

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

3

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

4

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

5

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham