The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 04, 2018 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

India, All India

Tinsukia killings: TMC delegation reaches Assam to meet victims' families

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2018, 8:52 am IST

Led by Derek O' Brien, the delegation of four leaders will visit families of victims who were shot dead by gunmen on Thursday.

On Friday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an 'environment of violence' was prevailing. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 On Friday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an 'environment of violence' was prevailing. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guwahati: A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders reached Assam on Sunday to meet the family members of those who were killed by suspected militants.

Led by Derek O' Brien, the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, the team comprises of party's Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra.

"The delegation will directly go to Dibrugarh and from there they will go to Tinsukia," a senior TMC leader said. 

Also Read: Gunmen came in groups, made us sit and opened fire: Assam attack survivor

Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue shot dead five individuals, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in Tinsukia district on Thursday night. 

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an "environment of violence" was prevailing in the country. 

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee demanded a court-monitored inquiry and called for the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the incident. 

A TMC delegation of six MPs had gone to Silchar on August 2 to assess the situation in Assam in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30 but were stopped at the airport. They were not allowed to leave the airport and were sent back the next day.

Tags: tinsukia attack, ulfa (independent), trinamool congress
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

2

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

3

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

4

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

5

These bricks are made using human urine

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham