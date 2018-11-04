The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 04, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

Scripture says build Ram temple in your heart: Shashi Tharoor

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 7:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2018, 7:24 pm IST

Tharoor reiterated his point asking if a good Hindu would want to build a Ram temple at the expense of an act of violence.

The Congress parliamentarian was responding to a question about his recent remark that no good Hindu would want a temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)
 The Congress parliamentarian was responding to a question about his recent remark that no good Hindu would want a temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With calls by right-wing groups for a Ram temple in Ayodhya growing louder, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said no Hindu text condones the use of violence to get one's way and scriptures say people should have Lord Ram in their heart.

"In fact, if anything, there is a scripture that says build Ram in your heart. And if Ram is built in our heart it should little matter where else he is or he is not, because he is everywhere," Tharoor said.

The Congress parliamentarian was responding to a question about his recent remark that no good Hindu would want a temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Tharoor reiterated his point asking if a good Hindu would want to build a Ram temple at the expense of an act of violence.

"My only point is, would a Hindu have wanted to build such a precious place at the expense of conducting an act of violence? A good Hindu is a law-abiding Hindu. A good Hindu is someone who has insaaniyat," the Congress leader said.

He said Hindu scriptures do not allow the use of violence to have one's way.

"A good Hindu is also obviously somebody who worships and believes in his worship. But where have we been told in our Hindu texts and our Hindu teachings which, in fact since the days of Adi Shankaracharya, have emphasised much more on ahimsa. Where have we been told that we should conduct violence against other people to have our way?" Tharoor said.

The Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram said he wanted to know why his remarks had "shocked the BJP so much". "Most good Hindus I know would want a Ram temple at the place where they believe he was born. But most good Hindus would not have wanted it by demolishing other people's place of worship. And this is more or less what Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani also said," Tharoor said.

He quoted Advani as having called the day of demolition of the Babri Masjid as the "saddest day of his life". "Advani said he would have respectfully wanted to relocate the site and Vajpayee had also hinted at all sorts of compromises provided the Ram temple could also be built, it could even be a joint wall between a mosque and a temple. Who knows what Vajpayee would have wanted? He is not here to tell us but no, neither of them ever spoke in terms of demolishing the mosque and when it happened they both condemned it. So what am I saying that is so shocking for the BJP?" Tharoor said.

On the claims of the right-wing groups about the site where they claim evidence suggests that a temple existed, Tharoor said this was an academic argument. "A temple really did exist. Whether it was the Ram temple we don't know. Definitely there were pillars underneath. But given the experiences of that period so many temples were destroyed and mosques built in their places. I am not challenging the historical veracity of this belief, that debate is over. That's totally academic now," said the Congress leader.

The Congress leader acknowledged that "the important thing is that an overwhelming majority of Hindus, particularly in north India, believe this was where Lord Ram was born and where there should be a mandir", but went on to add, "to my mind arguing that point is academic."

Tags: ayodhya dispute, shashi tharoor, lord ram, ram janmabhoomi-babri masjid dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

2

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

3

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

4

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

5

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham