The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 04, 2018 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

India, All India

National Institute of Design faculty member expelled over sexual harassment charges

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2018, 4:12 pm IST

Krishnesh Mehta, who had been teaching at the NID since 1995, resigned last month after the institute sought to terminate his services.

The development comes amid the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment which has gained momentum in India in recent weeks. (Representational Image)
 The development comes amid the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment which has gained momentum in India in recent weeks. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: A senior faculty member of the National Institute of Design (NID) here has been expelled after a group of students accused him of sexual harassment, the institute said Saturday.

Krishnesh Mehta, who had been teaching at the NID since 1995, resigned last month after the institute sought to terminate his services, it said in a statement.

The development comes amid the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment which has gained momentum in India in recent weeks.

Mehta could not be contacted for his reaction.

According to the NID statement, a group of students had alleged that Mehta made "undesirable and out-of-syllabus references to sexuality and sexual relations and behaviour," and his conduct amounted to "sexual harassment".

This was the second time the institute had received a complaint against him, it added.

A few years ago his increment was stopped following similar complaints and he had tendered a written apology then, it said.

After the latest allegations, the NID set up an internal inquiry committee which found the complaint to be genuine, it said.

Mehta apologised and submitted his resignation, and was relieved from services from October 5, the institute added.

He has also been barred from entering the NID campus and involvement in any academic or other programs of the institute.

Tags: national institute of design, #metoo, #metoo india, sexual harassment
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

2

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

3

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

4

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

5

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham