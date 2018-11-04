The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:31 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi BJP chief, AAP workers clash during Signature Bridge’s inauguration

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 5:44 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2018, 6:44 pm IST

ANI video showed police intervening in a scuffle between a group accompanying Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and people trying to stop them.

Earlier, Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister.
 

New Delhi: The inauguration of Delhi’s iconic Signature Bridge on Sunday evening witnessed a high drama after clashes between BJP and AAP workers.



“In my constituency (North East Delhi.), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony,” Tiwari said.

 “I was invited to the inauguration event. I am MP from here. So what’s the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I’m here to welcome him (Kejriwal). AAP and police have misbehaved with me,” he added.

Earlier, Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister.

Replying to Tiwari's tweet, Sisodia had said that entire Delhi including he (Tiwari) were invited to the inauguration function and expected him to maintain dignity of the event. The bridge will be thrown open for public on Monday.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, blamed the BJP for creating chaos.

Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal tweeted:

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: signature bridge, signature bridge inaugration, manoj tiwari, arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

