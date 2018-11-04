The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 04, 2018 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

India, All India

BSF jawan held for sharing information with Pakistan ISI agent

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2018, 4:48 pm IST

Riazuddin shared photos of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of BSF officials, other secret data with a Pakistani ISI agent.

(Representational image | PTI)
 (Representational image | PTI)

Ferozepur: A BSF jawan was arrested for allegedly sharing secret information such as photographs of border fencing and roads with a Pakistani agent, police said Sunday.

The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months, they said. He is a resident of Renpura village in Maharashtra's Latur district and was posted with the BSF's 29th Battalion in the Ferozepur Sector in Punjab. 

Two mobile-phones and seven SIM cards were seized from him, police said. 

Riazuddin allegedly shared photographs of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of senior BSF officials and some other secret information with Mirja Faisal, an agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they said. 

The accused shared the information from his mobile-phone, police said. 

A case under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and National Security Act was registered against him at the Mamdot police station following a complaint by the deputy commandant of the 29th Battalion, they said. Ranjit Singh, the investigation officer, on Sunday said the jawan will be produced in a court for police remand.

Tags: border security force (bsf), isi agent
Location: India, Punjab

MOST POPULAR

1

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

2

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

3

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

4

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

5

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham