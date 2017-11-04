The Asian Age | News

Sushma seeks report from Indian embassy after Sikh boy's assault in US

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Father of the victim claimed he was targeted due to his Indian descent after 14-yr-old was punched, knocked down.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she has asked the Indian Embassy in the US to send her a report on the incident about the beating of a Sikh boy. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked the Indian Embassy in the US for a report on the alleged beating of a Sikh boy in the Washington State.

According to news reports, the 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in the Washington State with his father claiming that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent.

"I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked the Indian Embassy in the US to send me a report on the incident," Swaraj said in a tweet.

The boy was attacked by the classmate as someone recorded it and posted it on Snapchat. In the clip, the classmate follows behind the victim and suddenly punches him, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was punched several more times as he tries to protect his head and crawl away, the report said. However, the school district said it was not rooted in hate, but spawned hate speech online.

The victim’s father said he fears his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent and is a Sikh.

“I am feeling so, so bad because this happened with my son,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.

