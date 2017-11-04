The Asian Age | News



Modi equates Cong to termites, says must be removed from Himachal Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 4:13 pm IST

‘Congress has lost the trust of it's own leaders and is looking for rebels in other parties,’ Modi said.

Modi was addressing a rally in Rait for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Modi was addressing a rally in Rait for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kangra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress has conceded defeat in Himachal Pradesh as its senior leaders have "run away" from campaigning in the state leaving Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to his fate.

Addressing a rally in the state's largest district, Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress over corruption, likening the party to termites, and exhorted the people to finish it off by handing over three-fourths majority to the BJP in the November 9 Assembly election.

"I haven't come here to ask you to make BJP win. I have come here to ask you to give it a 3/4th majority," he said.

In a reference to the Congress' decision to mark the first anniversary of the demonetisation as black day, Modi said the Opposition party would observe "blackmoney day" and burn his effigies as it was angry with his fight against corruption.

"They're going to celebrate November 8 as black day and burn my effigies. They don't know that I am a disciple of Sardar Patel and won't be cowed down," Modi said.

Modi claimed that the poor and the middle class were back to work but the dishonest people were angry with him and wanted to seek revenge from him as he forced them to deposit their bagfuls of cash with banks.

"People who were habitual looters and have had to return their loot today won't let me be at peace. Even you know that," the PM said. 

Seeking strong mandate in favour of the BJP, he said the state had progressed most when Prem Kumar Dhumal was its chief minister and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister as the central government pumped in money which Dhumal used effectively for development of Himachal Pradesh.

Modi said he and Dhumal, who is the party's chief ministerial candidate, would take the state to new heights of development, adding that its infrastructure and tourism sectors needed a boost.

Tags: narendra modi, himachal pradesh polls, bjp, congress
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh

