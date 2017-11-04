J&K: 2 police jawans wounded as terrorists attack Rajpora Police Station

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST
"Militants fired upon a naka party of police near Police Station Rajpora in Pulwama, resulting in injuries to two of our personnel," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police S P Pani said.
Pani said the injured policemen have been rushed to a hospital for treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.
The area has been cordoned off and a search for the attackers has been launched, the DIG said.
He said it was not an attack on the police station.
Meanwhile, a police official identified the injured constables as Abdul Salam and Munir Ahmad.