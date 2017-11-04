The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

India, All India

India to seek extradition of Zakir Naik from Malaysia

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 6:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 6:22 am IST

The government has imposed a five-year ban on the IRF under anti-terror laws and has declared Naik an absconder.

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (Photo: PTI)
 Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India will “soon” make a request to Malaysia for the extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for radicalising youth, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday, adding that it was very clear that Naik was in Malaysia.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s internal legal processes before approaching a foreign country with an extradition request was nearing completion in the case of Naik. Elaborating, he said these internal processes involve legal consultations with other ministries.

Asked about reports that Naik has been given permanent residency by Malaysia, which maintains that it has not received any official request from India related to terrorism allegations involving the preacher, the MEA spokesperson said, “Any formal request where we are seeking the assistance of a foreign government in cases of extradition requires an internal legal process first... we are nearing the completion of this exercise and once it’s done, we will make an official request to the Malaysian government on this matter.” Kumar also said that the nature of the extradition request will be known in next few days.

India has an extradition treaty with Malaysia. And, according to media reports, Naik obtained permanent residency in Malaysia five years ago.

The NIA has charged Naik and the Mumbai-based non-profit Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which he founded in 1991, with indulging in unlawful activities and promoting religious hatred. The government has imposed a five-year ban on the IRF under anti-terror laws and has declared Naik an absconder.

The internal security division of the home ministry has started preparing a detailed dossier on Naik which will be forwarded to MEA to take up his extradition with Malaysia.

Sources said the dossier would include all details regarding criminal action initiated against Naik by various agencies, including NIA.

The dossier would also include the chargesheet filed by NIA against Naik in a Mumbai court, details as to why the home ministry banned Naik’s organisation, IRF, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and various summons issued against Naik by NIA designated court. The NIA has already approached Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against him.

Tags: zakir naik, national investigation agency, mea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

2

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

3

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on its scheduled date

4

Saudi authorities pull down award-winning author’s novel, term it ‘indecent’

5

Ittefaq movie review: Smartly designed taut thriller

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham