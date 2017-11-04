The Asian Age | News

CBI has turned into branch of RSS: Senior Cong leader Kamal Nath

Published : Nov 4, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 11:36 am IST

Kamal Nath termed Madhya Pradesh govt the 'most corrupt', and claimed that 160 scams had surfaced during the last 14 years of BJP rule.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said the CBI has turned into a 'Shakha of the RSS'. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said the CBI has turned into a 'Shakha of the RSS'. (Photo: PTI)

Indore: Taking a swipe at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its "clean chit" to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vyapam scam, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday said the investigation agency has turned into a "Shakha of the RSS".

"Has any court given him (Chouhan) a clean chit? The CBI, which gave him a clean chit, has reduced itself to a department (shakha) of the RSS," Kamal Nath told reporters. 

The Congress veteran leader said the CBI was asked to investigate the scam but the agency has started delivering the verdict. "This proves that this investigating agency has turned into a 'Shakha' of the RSS." 

The CBI, in the chargesheet filed in a special court on October 31, said the forensic analysis of the hard disk drive, recovered from Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (also known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam) officer Nitin Mohindra, showed that the discs carrying reference to the letters 'CM' had been tampered with.

Kamal Nath termed the state government the "most corrupt" in the entire country, and claimed that 160 scams had surfaced during the last 14 years of BJP rule.

