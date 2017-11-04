Bhopal gangrape: Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders fast-track court trial

The alleged rapists had even taken breaks to take ‘gutka’ and tea while committing the heinous crime.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday declared that trial of the Tuesday’s incident of brutal gangrape of the civil service aspirant in Bhopal will be conducted in a fast-track court.

In a related development, officers in charge of three police stations in the city and a sub-inspector were placed under suspension for the delay in registering the case in the incident, even as the city superintendent of police (SP) was transferred for mishandling the case.

“We concede lapses by police in the case. Four police officers were suspended and the city SP was transferred for the delay in registering the case”, IGP M. Deoskar told reporters here on Friday.

Earlier, the CM expressed shock and dismay at the insensitive way the police had handled such a sensitive case. He directed trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The 19-year-old student was abducted and then gangraped by four rag-pickers here when she was returning home after attending her coaching class on Tuesday evening. She was tied to a tree and repeatedly raped by the four accused for three hours.

The alleged rapists had even taken breaks to take ‘gutka’ and tea while committing the heinous crime.