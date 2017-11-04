The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

India, All India

Bhopal gangrape: Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders fast-track court trial

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 7:36 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 7:38 am IST

The alleged rapists had even taken breaks to take ‘gutka’ and tea while committing the heinous crime.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday declared that trial of the Tuesday’s incident of brutal gangrape of the civil service aspirant in Bhopal will be conducted in a fast-track court.

In a related development, officers in charge of three police stations in the city and a sub-inspector were placed under suspension for the delay in registering the case in the incident, even as the city superintendent of police (SP) was transferred for mishandling the case.

“We concede lapses by police in the case. Four police officers were suspended and the city SP was transferred for the delay in registering the case”, IGP M. Deoskar told reporters here on Friday.

Earlier, the CM expressed shock and dismay at the insensitive way the police had handled such a sensitive case. He directed trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The 19-year-old student was abducted and then gangraped by four rag-pickers here when she was returning home after attending her coaching class on Tuesday evening. She was tied to a tree and repeatedly raped by the four accused for three hours.

The alleged rapists had even taken breaks to take ‘gutka’ and tea while committing the heinous crime.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, bhopal gangrape, fast-track court
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

2

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

3

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on its scheduled date

4

Saudi authorities pull down award-winning author’s novel, term it ‘indecent’

5

Ittefaq movie review: Smartly designed taut thriller

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham