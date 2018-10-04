'Serial liar': Twitter slams Digvijaya Singh for posting photo to shame Adityanath

Digvijaya Singh has tweeted photos of ambulances from Andhra Pradesh alleging that vehicles had been lying unused in Uttar Pradesh.

In no time, Twitter users pointed out that ambulances had words written in Telugu and brutally trolled the senior leader for sharing the image without verification. (Twitter | @digvijaya_28)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh became the talk on social media and has been roasted for posting photos of ambulances from Andhra Pradesh on Twitter alleging that the vehicles had been lying unused in Uttar Pradesh.

Digvijay Singh tweeted the image with a post saying, "Yogi ji, what have you done to Uttar Pradesh? The 102, 108 ambulances started by Akhilesh Yadav's government are rusting while the sick are being carried on carts."

The tweet was signed off by Rajat Yadav, who seems to have written the original post that the Congress leader had copied.

ये उत्तर प्रदेश की हालत क्या कर दी योगी जी ने, अखिलेश यादव जी द्वारा चलवाई गई 108,102 एम्बूलेंस खड़ी जंग खा रही है और जनता अपने बीमार परिजनों को ठेलो पर अस्पताल ले जा रही है॥

#वाह_योगी_जी_वाह#

#बेशरमी_की_भी_हद_होती_है#



रजत यादव pic.twitter.com/zWJr8CugHY — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 3, 2018

In no time, Twitter users pointed out that ambulances had words written in Telugu and brutally trolled the senior leader for sharing the image without verification.

"Is Telugu spoken in Uttar Pradesh, Diggy?" asked a user, another called him a "serial liar".