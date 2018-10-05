The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 04, 2018

India, All India

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India, focus on S-400 missile deal

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Oct 4, 2018, 9:04 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2018, 9:04 pm IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on two-day visit to India, will hold annual bilateral summit with PM Narendra Modi.

 PM Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to hold the annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"Long standing and time-tested friendship. Upon his arrival in India for the #IndiaRussia Annual Bilateral Summit, @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin was warmly received by EAM @SushmaSwaraj #DruzbaDosti," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and welcomed President Putin to India and said, "Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship."

PM Modi tweeted the same in Russian.

 

 

The 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit will take place in Delhi on Friday during which PM Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors.

The two leaders are also likely to deliberate on key regional and global issues, including US sanctions on import of Iranian crude oil.

The focus during the visit will be on the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system agreement, with a top Kremlin aide saying Tuesday that Russian President Putin will oversee the signing of the USD 5 billion deal.

 

 

