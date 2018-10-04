The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 04, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 AM IST

India, All India

MHA extends AFSPA in Arunachal Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Oct 4, 2018, 5:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2018, 5:58 am IST

The decision was taken following a review of the law and order situation in the three districts and eight police station areas.

The extension of the AFSPA was necessity because of continuous movement of armed cadres of outlawed Ulfa (I), NDFB and NSCN factions, the officials said. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The extension of the AFSPA was necessity because of continuous movement of armed cadres of outlawed Ulfa (I), NDFB and NSCN factions, the officials said. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Guwahati: The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three trouble-torn districts of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police stations bordering Assam for next six months.

The extension of the AFSPA was necessity because of continuous movement of armed cadres of outlawed Ulfa (I), NDFB and NSCN factions, the officials said.

“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to March 31, 2019 with effect from October 1, 2018, unless withdrawn earlier,” the ministry of home affairs in its notification said.

The police stations include Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare district, Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

The decision was taken following a review of the law and order situation in the three districts and eight police station areas.

Pointing out that decision to extend AFSPA was taken after a review meeting of Northeast DGPs and IGPs, which was held in Itanagar recently, security sources said that it has been noticed that insurgent groups holed up in Myanmar have been using these three districts as their corridor to launch offensives in Assam.

While referring intelligence inputs, sources said that Ulfa (I) and NDFB militants were found to have been carrying out extortion drive in Assam from Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags: ministry of home affairs, afspa
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

2

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

3

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

4

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

5

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham