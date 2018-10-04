The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 04, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 AM IST

India, All India

India to deport 7 Rohingya illegals to Myanmar today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2018, 5:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2018, 5:26 am IST

All the seven migrants will be handed over to Myanmar authorities from the Moreh border checkpost in Manipur.

Centre had also provided consular access to Myanmar diplomats who met these migrants and confirmed their identities. (Photo: File)
 Centre had also provided consular access to Myanmar diplomats who met these migrants and confirmed their identities. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a first development of its kind which also reflects Centre’s resolve to crackdown against illegal Rohingya migrants in the country, at least seven of them would be deported back to Myanmar today.

Home ministry officials while confirming the move said these migrants had been staying in illegally in Assam and had been kept at a detention centre in Silchar, Assam, since 2012. All the seven migrants will be handed over to Myanmar authorities from the Moreh border checkpost in Manipur.

“These seven illegal migrants were sent to the Silchar detention centre after they were caught by the local police. They have already undergone their sentence and will now be handed over to the Myanmar authorities. Earlier we had given all the relevant details regarding them to Myanmar and their agencies confirmed that these migrants were indeed their nationals,’’ the official added.  

Centre had also provided consular access to Myanmar diplomats who met these migrants and confirmed their identities. Though 14,000 Rohingyas staying in India have been registered with the UN refugee agency UNHCR, information and data available with security agencies reveal that more than 40,000 of them are staying illegally in different parts of the country.

Majority of these Rohingyas are suspected to have come from the porous Bangladesh border in India, specially after the Myanmarese Army apparently launched an operation against them.  UN has described Rohingya Muslims as the most persecuted minority in the world.

Home ministry has already asked all states to prepare a data base and collect biometrics of all illegal Rohingya migrants. Sources said once the exercise is completed Indian agencies will share details with their Myanmarese counterparts in an attempt to take them back.

Intelligence agencies have already described these illegal Rohingya migrants as a potential security threat, specially in Jammu and Kashmir where their presence is said to be sizeable.

Tags: rohingya, home ministry

MOST POPULAR

1

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

2

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

3

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

4

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

5

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham