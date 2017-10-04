The Asian Age | News

Nitish Kumar refuses to meet RSS chief during his Bihar visit

“BJP means RSS so one who is with the BJP cannot stay away from RSS”, a top BJP leader told this newspaper.

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to avoid meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to Bihar on Wednesday may not go down well with BJP, which is part of the government.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to attend the same event in which Mohan Bhagwat is a chief guest. JD(U) sources said that Nitish Kumar has asked the organisers to keep his programme in the afternoon in order to avoid sharing the stage with RSS chief.

Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting Bihar for the first time after JD(U) returned to NDA fold and formed a government in Bihar. As per the schedule, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending the event in the evening on Wednesday.

The two are expected to participate in a programme that is taking place to mark the 1000th birth anniversary of Ramanuja Acharya, whose teachings had an influence on the Bhakti movement.

