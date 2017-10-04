The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

India, All India

Karti Chidambaram tampered with proof in graft case during foreign trips: CBI to SC

PTI
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 6:23 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 6:23 pm IST

The CBI told a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that there was a need to issue a look out circular (LoC) against Karti.

The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union finance minister. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union finance minister. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, had "tampered" with evidence relating to an alleged graft case against him during his visits abroad in the months of May, June and July this year, the CBI alleged in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that there was a need to issue a look out circular (LoC) against Karti as he had the "potential" to tamper with the evidence and he had done this during his visits abroad.

The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union finance minister.

"The LoC has two purposes. First, considering the investigation, he (Karti) may not become an outlaw and second, he can tamper with the evidence outside India," Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, told the bench.

"I will show he (Karti) has the potential to tamper with the evidence. During May 13 to May 18 and second week of June to second week of July, he went abroad and he did tamper with the evidence. I will justify this," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

He said there were "contemporaneous official records" which reflected this.

"These are not statements under section 161 of CrPC which can be obtained by pressurising somebody. These are contemporaneous official records," Mehta told the court.

He also sought to place before the bench some documents in a sealed cover, which was objected to by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was representing Karti.

Sibal also questioned the way in which CBI was seeking to place on record certain documents in a sealed cover, after Mehta referred to legal provisions and said these empowered the probe agency to share case diary with the court without sharing them with the accused.

Meanwhile, Mehta told the apex court that he would seek instructions on whether the division bench of the Madras High Court be asked to decide the main matter pending there.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.

CBI had last month told the apex court that Karti was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts. The CBI's contention was strongly refuted by Karti's counsel.

The top court is hearing CBI's appeal challenging Madras High Court order staying the government's LOC against Karti in the alleged graft case.

On September 1, the CBI had told the top court that there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing the LoC against Karti.

On August 18, the court had asked Karti to appear before the investigating officer at the CBI headquarters in Delhi for questioning in the case. Before this, the apex court had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to investigation in the case. The court had then stayed the high court order putting on hold the LOC against Karti.

The CBI had claimed that the FDI proposal of the media house, cleared by Chidambaram, was "fallacious".

The FIR was registered on May 15 before the special CBI judge in Delhi and the registration of the case was followed by searches at the residences and offices of Karti and his friends the very next day.

Tags: karti chidambaram, graft case, cbi, inx media graft case, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rolls Royce Phantom worth $750k gets swallowed into road in China

2

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to cut VAT on fuel by 5 per cent

3

Dairy farm in Pakistan welcomes two-headed buffalo calf as miracle

4

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

5

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Age cheats under scanner

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham