Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:26 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 3 soldiers hurt in ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC in Poonch

PTI
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 4:22 pm IST

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively and the firing is still on, a Defence Spokesman said. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
Jammu: Three Army jawans were injured on Wednesday as Pakistani troops fired from automatic weapons and shelled mortars at forward posts and villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively and the firing is still on, a Defence Spokesman said.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0845 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC)", the spokesman said.

In the firing along the LoC in Poonch sector, three Army jawans suffered injuries, police officials said.

On Tuesday, an Army jawan was killed when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch.

On October two, three minors were killed and eight other civilians injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

