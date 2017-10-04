The Asian Age | News

Honeypreet Insan not being shielded, says Punjab government

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 2:20 am IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has categorically rejected reports that Honeypreet Insan was in the Punjab police custody or was, in any way, being shielded by the Punjab government.

Refuting reports on the social media, a Punjab government spokesperson said the state was not involved in the case beyond supporting the Haryana police with intelligence and other relevant inputs. There was no question of the Punjab police taking Honeypreet into custody as there was no criminal case registered against her in the state, nor was she in any wanted list, said the spokesperson.

The Punjab government, particularly the police and intelligence departments, were merely providing inputs to the neighbouring state in the interest of justice and to maintain law and order in the region, according to the spokesperson.

Right from the outbreak of the Dera crisis, the Punjab police had been sharing information on the activities of the followers of Ram Rahim, who was indicted and punished on rape charges. 

The Punjab government, said the spokesperson, had been extending all possible help to the neighbouring state, which it will continue to ensure that peace is maintained at all costs.

The Punjab government would not, at any cost, try to protect a fugitive criminal like Honeypreet, who had cases registered against her in Haryana, where she had been declared a “wanted criminal” after she reportedly absconding in the wake of the Dera violence, the spokesperson asserted.

Tags: punjab government, honeypreet insan, rape charges, baba ram rahim
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

