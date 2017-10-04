The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:33 PM IST

India, All India

Expect more attacks till our 'friendly neighbour' behaves: BSF DG attacks Pak

ANI
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 2:07 pm IST

On Tuesday, three militants entered the 182nd Batallion of the Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar Airport.

Praising BSF personnel for averting a tragedy, Sharma said that a serious attack was averted by the soldiers. (Photo: ANI)
  Praising BSF personnel for averting a tragedy, Sharma said that a serious attack was averted by the soldiers. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) K K Sharma on Wednesday issued a veiled warning to Pakistan to stop its acts of aggression in the Kashmir Valley.

"As long as our 'friendly neighbour' does not behave, I think we will expect to have many more attacks," Sharma told media here after participating in the wreath laying ceremony for BSF officer B K Yadav who was martyred in Tuesday's attack on a BSF camp near Srinagar airport.

Sharma said, "We think the terrorists were targeting arms and ammunition stored at the BSF camp," he said.

Praising BSF personnel for averting a tragedy, Sharma said, "A serious attack was averted by our boys. It is an example of the BSF's discipline, training, and bravery."

"Fidayeens cannot be stopped from coming, so the response is important; Without causing collateral damage and without causing much harm to our own forces, we were able to neutralise. BSF has done a good job," Sharma added.

On Tuesday, three militants entered the 182nd Batallion of the Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar Airport outside the Air Force station Gogo Humhama at 4:15 a.m.

BSF officer B. K. Yadav was martyred in the encounter. The terrorists were also eliminated.

Tags: border security force, pak forces, ceasefire violations, srinagar airpot
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

2

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Manipur vegetable vendor’s son Jeakson Singh's road to glory

3

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Age cheats under scanner

4

Honor launches Holly 4 in India for Rs 11,999

5

Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham