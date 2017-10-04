Environment of Jihadi terrorism prospering in Kerala: Yogi slams killings

Adityanath, while taking part in the Jan Raksha Yatra, said the rally intends to show a mirror to the govts of Kerala, WB and Tripura.

Averring that there is no place for violence in a democracy, Adityanath said through this procession, the BJP wants to show the mirror to the communist government of Kerala and wants it to repent for the bad they have committed. (Photo: Twitter/Yogi Adityanath)

Kannur (Kerala): Slamming the "political killings" of BJP-RSS cadres in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday tore in to the CPI(M)-led state government and asserted that violence under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is increasing and an environment of Jihadi terrorism is prospering in the state.

Adityanath, while taking part in the Jan Raksha Yatra, said the rally intends to show a mirror to the governments of Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura, who speak of democracy but in reality believe in violence.

"Political killings are taking place in the state. Especially, the way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS workers are being targeted, we are here to create awareness in the regard. Through this road show, we are trying to show mirror to the government of Kerala, west Bengal and Tripura. We, through this initiative, want that these governments repent and introspect their deeds and stop violence. Killings of innocent people should stop," said Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has reached the home district of his Kerala counterpart. The intent behind the march is to expose the CPI(M), which the BJP accuses of promoting violence.

The march is a show of strength by the BJP and the RSS and will pass through 11 of the 14 districts in Kerala and end in capital Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

Yesterday, BJP chief Amit Shah held Chief Minister Vijayan directly responsible for killing of party and RSS workers in the state.

Shah had said that party's ambitious 'Janaraksha Yatra' is to create awareness against political murders.