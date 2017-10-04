CBI mulls legal options to bring Lalu, son to capital

Agency has now asked them to appear before it on October 5.

New Delhi: At it’s wit’s end with the RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members evading grilling, the CBI has begun looking at legal options to get the clan to Delhi.

The CBI on September 26 had issued summons to RJD chief and his son Tejashwi to appear for questioning on October 3 and 4 respectively in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities committed in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of Railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private firm when Lalu was the railway minister. Mr Yadav was the railway minister in 2006.

“Lalu Yadav did not appear before the agency on Tuesday. Both Mr Yadav and his son again asked for more time. The agency has now asked them to appear before it for questioning on October 5 and 6. The agency is also exploring other legal options to get the clan to Delhi for questioning,” sources said.

The case pertains to allegations that Lalu Yadav, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company.

The FIR alleged that the RJD leader, as the railway minister, abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhar and acquired a “high value premium land” through a benami firm Delight Marketing Company. As a quid pro quo, he “dishonestly and fraudulently” managed award of leasing of the two hotels.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, is expected to initiate the process of attaching their properties this week as part of its investigation into the case.

The ED has summoned Rabri Devi for questioning on October 11 in connection with the case.