The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 12:39 AM IST

India, All India

CBI mulls legal options to bring Lalu, son to capital

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 12:28 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 12:29 am IST

Agency has now asked them to appear before it on October 5.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: At it’s wit’s end with the RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members evading grilling, the CBI has begun looking at legal options to get the clan to Delhi.

The CBI on September 26 had issued summons to RJD chief and his son Tejashwi to appear for questioning on October 3 and 4 respectively in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities committed in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of Railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private firm when Lalu was the railway minister. Mr Yadav was the railway minister in 2006.

“Lalu Yadav did not appear before the agency on Tuesday. Both Mr Yadav and his son again asked for more time. The agency has now asked them to appear before it for questioning on October 5 and 6. The agency is also exploring other legal options to get the clan to Delhi for questioning,” sources said.

The case pertains to allegations that Lalu Yadav, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company.

The FIR alleged that the RJD leader, as the railway minister, abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhar and acquired a “high value premium land” through a benami firm Delight Marketing Company. As a quid pro quo, he “dishonestly and fraudulently” managed award of leasing of the two hotels.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, is expected to initiate the process of attaching their properties this week as part of its investigation into the case.

The ED has summoned Rabri Devi for questioning on October 11 in connection with the case.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, tejashwi yadav, irctc hotel scam

MOST POPULAR

1

Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens

2

Kerala High Court grants Dileep bail in actress abduction case

3

Hardik Pandya keeps his word to brother Krunal with successful India-Australia ODI series

4

Protein in tears, egg whites may help generate electricity

5

Chess player banned by Iran national team over hijab joins US team

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham