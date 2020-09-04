Friday, Sep 04, 2020 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
  India   All India  04 Sep 2020  Situation at LAC tense, jawans ready to deal with all challenges: Army Chief
India, All India

Situation at LAC tense, jawans ready to deal with all challenges: Army Chief

ANI
Published : Sep 4, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2020, 12:45 pm IST

He underlined that some precautionary deployment for the safety of Indian troops have been undertaken for safety and security

Army Chief General MM Naravane. (ANI Photo)
  Army Chief General MM Naravane. (ANI Photo)

Ladakh: Situation with China has been tensed and India is continuously engaging with them at the military and diplomatic level, said Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday, who is visiting Ladakh to review the situation amid the ongoing border tension.

"Situation has been little tensed for the last two to three months. We have been continuously engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future as well. We are very sure that through this medium of talks, whatever differences we have, will be resolved and we will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests," Naravane told ANI in an exclusive interview.

 

He underlined that some precautionary deployment for the safety of Indian troops have been undertaken for safety and security.

"Keeping in view of the situation, we had undertaken some precautionary deployment for our own safety and security. These deployments we undertook along the LAC (Line of Actual Control)so that our security n integrity remains safeguarded," General Naravane stated.

He underscored that the morale of the jawans present in the region is high and they are prepared to deal with any situation.

"I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs (Junior Commissioned Officer) and took stock of preparedness. I took a first-hand situation on the ground. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," Naravane said.

 

Brigadier level talks are being held between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army after Indian troops have thwarted the Chinese Army's attempts to transgress into areas in Ladakh.

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

 

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

Tags: china, india, india china rivalry, indian army, pangong tso, india china border, ladakh standoff

Latest From India

Representational image.

Protests in Assam after video of couple pouring boiling water on minor domestic help goes viral

File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

Diplomatic, military negotiations only way forward to resolve Ladakh crisis: India to China

Health workers collect swab samples in test tubes for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo

84K COVID cases in 24 hrs as India claims higher tests

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Why are temples shut when malls have reopened: Raj Thackeray to Uddhav

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham