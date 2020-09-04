Ahead of Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, BJP to celebrate week-long Seva Saptah

BJP cadre will also plant fruit trees as the Prime Minister has on many occasions emphasised the benefits of planting fruit trees.

New Delhi: The ruling BJP will leverage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, from September 14 to September 20, to highlight the reforms and benefits of the recently approved National Education Policy (NEP). Under the theme “70”, it will also showcase the positive impact of the Modi government’s economic package on skill development in the country.

Modi’s birthday, on September 17, will be celebrated as “Seva Saptah” with blood and plasma donation camps in which many senior leaders, including party president J.P. Nadda, will participate.

BJP cadre will also plant fruit trees as the Prime Minister has on many occasions emphasised the benefits of planting fruit trees. The BJP’s youth wing — Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha – which has been running a blood and plasma donation helpline, will organise blood donation camps and plasma donation from COVID-19 recovered patients in at least 70 districts across the country.

BJP cadres have also been asked to oraganise cleanliness drives in 70 villages of every district and pledge to stop the use of single-use plastic, as urged by the Prime Minister. The BJP will also hold 70 virtual conferences on the “Life and Mission” of the Prime Minister.

BJP leaders have been asked to highlight about the NEP, its emphasis on the three language formula and how NEP will bring in the much needed systematic and holistic reform in the education system.