UP university issues admit card to student with Amitabh Bachchan photo

The student is from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University. His admit card mistakenly has photo of Amitabh Bachchan.

The student said, 'I have filled the second year examination form correctly with my picture but after I received the admit card, it had a picture of Amitabh Bachchan.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gonda: A university in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly issued an admit card with a photograph of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to a student of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad allegedly issued the admit card to Amit Dwivedi, student of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the error, the student told ANI, "I have filled the second year examination form correctly with my picture but after I received the admit card, it had a picture of Amitabh Bachchan. I have been allowed to give my examination after submitting additional documents however now I am worried about my mark sheet which might also have Amitabh Bachchan's picture."

The college administration, however, said that the student himself or the internet cafe from where he filled up the examination form might have committed the error.

Gurpendra Mishra, a senior official of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya said, "Amit is a regular student of our college and has filled his examination form. It is possible that he or the internet cafe from where he filled up the form committed the error. There is also a possibility that University might have erred."

"The student is giving his exams and we have informed the principal of exam centre. Efforts will be made that a correct mark sheet is issued," he added.