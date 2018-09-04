PM to felicitate medal winners of Asian Games at mega event

India’s medal tally at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang to 69 medals, 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.

New Delhi: In a first of its kind event, the Narendra Modi government is set to felicitate the medal winners of Asian Games 2018 at a mega event likely to be held in the national capital. The Prime Minister’s Office is also understood to be keen on acknowledging the medal winners personally — this being the best ever medal haul for the country at the Asian Games — where the sportspersons will be hosted by the Prime Minister himself.

It is learnt that by honouring the sportspersons the government would also want to reach out to the youth of the country and promote their participation in the future sporting events.

India’s medal tally at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang to 69 medals, 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze. India amassed most medals at an Asian Games event surpassing the previous best of 65 medals won at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China. At the 2010 Asian Games, India had collected 14 gold medals, 17 silver and 34 bronze medals.

“@Media_SAI has booked a convention hall, @IndiaSports will be honouring our champions, presenting monetary awards and talking about future goals and facilities/resources at their disposal to achieve the goals. H’ble Prime Minister is likely to meet them exclusively,” Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted.

The Minister, an Olympic medal winner himself, was seen at several events during the recently concluded Asian Games trying to encourage the athletes.

By felicitating the winners at the Asian Games, the government also wants to acknowlegde the individual efforts of the sportspersons, while at the same time also wants to send out a positive message to the contribution of various sports federations and their respective trainers.

Sources stated that the medal haul at the Asian Games was a result of several years of preparations; the government has over the past few years trying to implement an enhanced and early sports training programme through its Khelo India initiative.

In fact, the Asian Games success is being seen an another stepping stone for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.