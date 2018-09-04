Indian Air Force's MiG-27 jet crashes near Jodhpur, pilot safe

Deputy Commissioner, Jodhpur, Amandeep Singh said no loss of life has been reported in the crash.

Jodhpur: An Indian Air Force MiG 27 aircraft crashed near Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Tuesday morning.

According to ANI news agency, the pilot is safe.

The aircraft had taken off from the IAF's Jodhpur airbase.

"A MiG 27 aircraft airborne from Jodhpur crashed during a routine mission today morning. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

Deputy Commissioner, Jodhpur, Amandeep Singh said no loss of life has been reported in the crash. Singh and other police officials have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited.